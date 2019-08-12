InventHelp Presents Redesigned Semi-Truck Cab (CCP-1462)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Truck drivers do not have enough space in their cab to move around much, which can contribute to physical inactivity," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "In order to help drivers get in shape, I came up with this redesigned cab so that they could exercise in their trucks."

He developed NO EXCUSE to provide ample room for a truck driver to exercise. The spacious design eliminates the need to go to the gym during downtime. It makes it easier to stay in shape while away from home. The cab is designed to promote weight loss and a healthier lifestyle, which offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it also ensures that there is extra storage space available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1462, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

