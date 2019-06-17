InventHelp Presents Religious-Themed Novelty Item that Reflects Christian Faith (OCM-1335)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift shoppers may sometimes come up empty when they need something special for spiritual comfort for themselves or someone else or to observe or celebrate a religious event or occasion. Fortunately, an inventor from Costa Mesa, Calif., came up with a design for a religious-themed work of art that would fill that void.

She developed a prototype for CROSS OF NAILS designed to provide religious inspiration for Christians by offering a message of faith, strength and hope. As such, it affords comfort by reminding owners of Christ's unending love. Intended to encourage and uplift for peace of mind in times of distress, it is also novel, attractive and affordably priced. Thus, it makes an ideal spiritual gift for Christians for any occasion.

The inventor's personal religious interest inspired the idea. "I envisioned this cross as a source of spiritual strength for owners," she said," and thought it could be also offered to raise money for various charities or humanitarian efforts."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 2 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

