InventHelp Presents Rolling Aid for Cigarettes, Joints and Blunts (DLL-3520)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Not every smoker can roll a joint, and even if they can roll them, they might not pack them evenly, which causes them to burn erratically," said an inventor from Bay, Ark. "I came up with this kit to enable people to roll joints and blunts with ease."

He created a prototype for MR. STUFF IT LIKE THAT to make it easier to pack a cigarette tube or blunt with tobacco or marijuana. The kit ensures that the material is packed tightly inside the tube. This allows for more even burning so that it is enjoyable to smoke. The components minimize messes and spills. Additionally, the invention saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3520, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

