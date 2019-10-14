InventHelp Presents ROUSING ROULETTE Invention for Casinos (OCM-1341)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more entertaining way to bet and play roulette at the casino," said an inventor, from San Pedro, Calif., "so I invented the ROUSING ROULETTE."

The invention provides an exciting new roulette game for casinos. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional roulette games. As a result, it increases betting options for gamblers and it could enhance fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for casinos. It is currently patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make gambling more exciting and convenient."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

