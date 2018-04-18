InventHelp Presents Safety Accessory for Dog Leashes Invention (LST-816)

She developed a prototype for PINCH COLLAR WITH SAFETY LANYARD to allow dog handlers to maintain control of their animals even if the restraint they're using fails. As such, it keeps pets safe by preventing them from running out into traffic or breaking free and accidentally or intentionally injuring someone. At the same time it is effective for training the dog not to tug on the collar and is sturdy and easy to attach and remove as needed. This unique pet accessory is also convenient, practical and affordably priced. In addition it is compact, lightweight and easy to carry and store.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "As a dog trainer, I saw that many of my clients' dogs were getting off their leashes while being walked or trained and wanted to prevent this from happening," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-816, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

