InventHelp Presents Safety-Enhancing Modified Football Facemask Invention IPL-495

An inventor from Indianapolis, Ind., has invented JULIUS MASK, a new type of facemask configuration for football helmets that enhances safety on the field. "I came up with this invention while watching football and seeing a player's head nearly get ripped off," said the inventor. "This modified facemask would prevent the player's heads from being twisted like that." JULIUS MASK prevents trauma to the player's head, neck and spine by preventing it from being forcefully twisted or turned in the event an opposing player grabs his facemask.

This invention would spare players from the pain and trauma associated with life-changing injuries. Additionally, it also makes it easier for officials to detect facemask infractions, allowing for fair and balanced officiating and game play.

