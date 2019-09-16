InventHelp Presents SAFETY WALKER Invention to Increase Safety and Comfort (LST-976)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Lancaster, Calif., wanted to create a safe and secure way to walk or rest when using a walker, so they invented the HOPE SAFETY WALKER.

The invention provides an effective way to prevent a user from falling while utilizing a walker. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional walkers. As a result, it could enhance safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who require mobility aids. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to prevent a walker from tilting during use."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-976, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

