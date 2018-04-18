An inventor from Fayetteville, Tenn., has invented TIRE GOO, a sealant for use around nails in tires. "I used to change tires at my dad's service station, and noticed there wasn't anything on the market that would seal a tire puncture like this," said the inventor. "My invention would repair the tire so that it could continue to be used without the risk of future problems at the punctured location." TIRE GOO provides motorists with a quick and easy means of sealing a nail puncture in a tire tread, eliminating the need to entirely replace a tire due to a puncture. Because of that, it saves the driver money that would be spent on a repairing the damaged tire or a replacement tire.

This invention ensures a high level of safety and reliability for the motorist and provides peace of mind for concerned motorists who are budget-conscious and want to be well-prepared. Additionally, it helps to prevent future repeated issues with the repaired area.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NAV-1201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-sealant-for-punctured-tires-invention-nav-1201-300631753.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

