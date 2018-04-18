An inventor from Eustace, Texas, has invented A/C CONDENSER FAN GUARD, a protective, cage-like shield for the vulnerable Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) condenser fan on the back of a semi-truck. "I work on diesel trucks every day and have been troubleshooting them for over 40 years," said the inventor. "Replacement condenser fans can cost more than $270.00 and I am all about saving money, and my invention would help prevent the need for such a replacement." A/C CONDENSER FAN GUARD protects the Auxiliary Power Unit condenser fan against costly damage from the pigtail, rocks, or air lines as it intercepts potential sources of harm to keep the fan safe and intact.

This invention would spare the trucking firm costly replacement of the APU fan, which is typically not under warranty for this type of damage. Additionally, this invention does not hinder the fan in any way as it allows for maximum airflow. It is secure and reliable in design and would provide trucking companies with peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-semi-truck-condenser-fan-protective-shield-invention-dll-3342-300631765.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

