An inventor from Northvale, N.J., has invented patent pending MIC SYSTEM, a mechanism that attaches to a baby stroller to provide an automatic back-and-forth rocking motion to soothe the child in the stroller. "This idea came to me while watching my wife push my daughter in the stroller as a way to help her fall asleep," said the inventor. "I wasn't aware of any such product on the market today so I decided to invent it myself." MIC SYSTEM allows parents to soothe their child both in the home or away from the home.

This invention provides busy parents with peace of mind that they can easily pacify their fussy infant or toddler while on the go. Additionally, it provides children with the comfortable and familiar feeling of being rocked to sleep.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1592, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-soothing-stroller-attachment-for-fussy-children-invention-njd-1592-300631762.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

