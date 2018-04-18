InventHelp Presents Spill-Proof Disposable Beverage Lid Invention (CKL-1016)

An inventor from Crown Point, Ind., has invented THE LITTLE LONGS, a disposable beverage lid that is spill-proof in design. "My children always spill their drinks purchased from restaurants," said the inventor. "I felt there needed to be something on the market that would help to prevent that from happening, so I decided to invent it myself." THE LITTLE LONGS allows consumers to enjoy a beverage in a spill-free manner as it eases the task of sipping the beverage and keeps the contents inside the cup.

This invention helps to prevent spills and splashes, especially while traveling or on the go. Because of that, it can help to save the consumer time and money that would be spent on cleaning the mess or replacing the stained item. Additionally, it would provide parents with peace of mind that their child can effective drink from a cup without the risk of them spilling the contents.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

