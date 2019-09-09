InventHelp Presents the Green Switch: a New Energy-Efficient Lighting System (KOC-380)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is able to decrease the voltage/current intensity of the lightbulb to assure your light in the environment uses the least possible amount of electricity throughout your day and still keep your desired light in the room by using the advantage of the surrounding light. "Unlike other products," the inventor said, "my lighting system will measure both surrounding light and the light it controls using an ambient light sensor. It will keep adjusting the lightbulb until your room reaches your desired light. This allows it to operate any lightbulb, no matter how bright the lightbulb can be."

It will have a thermal sensor to detect the presence of someone in a room instead of a PIR sensor, since a PIR sensor will always demand for movement while a thermal sensor will detect the person's body heat when he is standing still, so there is no need to constantly move.

The system will also have an additional alarm system when there is presence in the environment when the alarm is on and the presence is detected. The lights will do the SOS pattern, and there will also be a sound alarm.

The system will also include the option to preset different lighting throughout the day like a timer switch so that you can change your desired lighting at any time, just like the normal dimmer switch.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-380, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

