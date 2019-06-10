InventHelp Presents TOTAL CLEAN MAT Invention to Effectively Clean Shoes (MTN-3114)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to wipe your shoes clean when coming in the door," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the TOTAL CLEAN MAT."

The invention provides an effective way to wipe shoes or boots clean. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional shoe mats. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent messes. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent mud, snow and other debris from being tracked into the house."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

