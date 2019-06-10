InventHelp Presents Total Volume-Control System for Videos (NMJ-200)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe a big factor in enjoying a movie or show is the volume," said an inventor from Lawrenceburg, Tenn. "I noticed that commercials were twice as loud as the program I was watching. And sometimes I cannot hear characters' voices because the music is so loud. This inspired me to invent a better volume-control system that enables the user to target which specific sounds to raise and lower."

She developed the VOLUME CONTROL to offer full control over the volume of movies, TV shows and other video content. The unit allows individual sounds to be isolated and raised or lowered to the viewer's satisfaction. This makes watching movies and videos more enjoyable. The device ensures that viewers can hear what characters or people on screen are saying clearly. It also enables the user to turn down the volume during commercial breaks. In addition, the invention can be a built-in feature on new TVs or a component usable with existing TVs.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

