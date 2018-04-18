InventHelp Presents Training Device for Accurate Basketball Shots Invention (KSC-1280)

They developed SHOOTING STICK to provide a guide for basketball players that helps them achieve an ideal arc on the ball for accurate shots. Furthermore, it facilitates proper foot alignment and body motion and helps players better gauge the distance to the hoop when shooting. It, therefore, improves offensive performance on the basketball court and is especially beneficial for perfecting jump shots. This unique training tool is also practical, light weight and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The professional and personal experience of one of the inventors inspired the idea. "My intention for this invention, as a basketball coach, was to provide a technique to improve basketball shooting. It was inspired by my role as the father of two sons who love basketball and work tirelessly to become better shooters," one of them said.

