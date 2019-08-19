InventHelp Presents Workout Apparel that Combines Fashion with Functionality (DLL-3558)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While there is a variety of running apparel on the market worn to increase body temperature in saunas or during physical exercise, two inventors from Fort Worth, Texas, wanted to improve the appearance of this clothing. To address this concern, they came up with their own design.

They developed THATFIT to provide an effective and more attractive alternative to existing sauna suits. As such, it helps raise body temperature to burn calories, thereby inducing weight loss. Comfortable, practical, stylish and affordably priced, it is designed to withstand wear and tear. This lightweight portable garment is also easy to launder for reuse and ideal for travel.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "I noticed runners wearing plastic-like running suits that were functional but not very stylish," one of them said. "I wanted a more attractive looking suit so I came up with this idea.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3558, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

