InventHelp ROOFING EXPEDITOR Invented (CKL-1027)

The ROOFING EXPEDITOR provides an improved way to install shingles on a roof. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually installing shingles. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and accuracy. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for roofers and contractors. Additionally, the ROOFING EXPEDITOR is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time while increasing accuracy and convenience for roofers."

