InventHelp Trip Hazard Removal System Invented for Concrete Surfaces (JHA-129)

He developed a prototype for FARRIS MACHINE to remove trip hazards in concrete sidewalks. As such, it eliminates property owner liability for injury from uneven pavement and saves time and effort. At the same time, it confines dust and debris to reduce cleanup. It also provides a high level of accuracy and is adaptable, effective, safe and affordably priced. Other appealing features include reliability, practicality and ease of operation.

This patented design is primarily a saw assembly that includes a circular-toothed blade powered by a motor and surrounded by a shroud to confine dust and debris. A gantry supports the saw assembly, controls movement of the saw and defines the cutting plane.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "While on the job, I was looking for a fast and cost effective means of leveling concrete sidewalks and related areas," he said.

