InventHelp VIBE Exhibiting at Licensing Expo 2023

News provided by

InventHelp

12 Jun, 2023, 19:49 ET

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp's V.I.B.E., the Virtual Invention Browsing Experience, will be exhibiting at Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Licensing Expo makes its annual return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The show floor is open to attendees from June 13-15th, 2023. InventHelp's V.I.B.E. will exhibit among brands including Mattel, Crayola, Hasbro, NASCAR, Pokémon, and more.

Continue Reading

Qualifying companies who enter V.I.B.E. can review InventHelp® client invention ideas in confidence.

V.I.B.E utilizes large touchscreens to present inventions as 3D models or images along with invention descriptions. These state-of-the-art viewing stations allow business representatives to enjoy privacy and comfort as they review InventHelp® client inventions that are available for licensing or sale.

iHeart Radio and InventHelp have teamed up to provide this year's qualifying companies who enter V.I.B.E. the chance to win 2 free tickets including airfare to the iHeart Radio Musical Festival happening in September 2023.

Attendees can hear from InventHelp® President, Robert Susa and Intromark Managing Director, Ronny Smith discuss the benefits of bridging invention with brand licensing on Tuesday June 14th at 12:20 PM at booth #J182. The session will be followed by Speed Painting with Rick Alonso.

On Tuesday, June 13th from 1:30 pm-2:30 pm, visitors can "meet the experts" at the Round-Table Sessions on the Licensing Expo Main Stage. Attendees will once again have the chance to hear from Susa and Smith as they discuss the Invention Service Industry.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see content from the show.

CONTACT: Maria Jones, [email protected]

SOURCE InventHelp

Also from this source

InventHelp Inventor Develops Privacy Cover for a Cellphone Camera (DAL-226)

InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Product to Prevent Splashes (DCD-258)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.