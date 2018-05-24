The VIZIABROOM provides an effective way to sweep and mop floors in dimly lit or dark areas. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cleaning tools. As a result, it ensures that flooring and debris are visible while cleaning and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial cleaning services and personnel. Additionally, the VIZIABROOM is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with regular brooms and mops."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-1778, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-viziabroom-invented-mtn-1778-300651765.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

