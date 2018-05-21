"I am very familiar with electronics and spend time tinkering with them. I discovered a need for a cable/adapter such as this, which inspired me to develop my invention," said the inventor. The SPEAKER CONVERTER allows the use of large diameter, high-quality speaker cables with budget-priced speaker cabinets. This will enhance low-end receivers with high-quality XP wire. This easy-to-use converter will deliver as much audio power as possible to one's speakers. It is useful to the general population, but especially to individuals who are into audio systems.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-697, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-xp-cable-adapter-for-speakers-invented-ocm-697-300651198.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

