Inventing the Way Forward: Valvoline™ Restore & Protect Wins BIG Innovation Award as Transformative Automotive Product

Valvoline™ Restore & Protect recognized as an innovative technology setting new standards for the motor oil industry.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline™ Global Operations is proud to announce its recognition as a winner in the prestigious 2025 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This honor highlights the company's Restore & Protect motor oil, a first-of-its-kind innovation that restores engines to run like new by removing up to 100 percent of engine-killing deposits when used as directed*. This high-performing product is recognized as driving transformative impact in the motor oil, lubricants, and coolants industry.

"We have a rich history of putting innovation into action in the automotive lubricant category. Restore & Protect is a product that showcases our commitment to being at the forefront of our industry," Greg Barntsen, Valvoline Global Operations General Manager – Americas. "The product truly redefines what motor oil can achieve, and this award is a testament to our commitment to inspiring progress while meeting the needs of our consumers and customers."

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to spotlight Valvoline's Restore & Protect motor oil as a shining example of innovation making a profound impact globally."

The 2025 BIG Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals pushing boundaries and advancing their industries. Winners are evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who consider creativity, measurable results, and overall impact in their selections.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/big-innovation-awards.

*Up to 100% piston deposit removal when used as directed for four or more consecutive oil changes. Based on adapted sequence IIIH testing.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

