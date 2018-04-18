Invention City Announces 3D Space Maker for Grills, BBQs, Ovens & Smokers

BOSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invention City, a leading invention evaluation and commercialization company, announced the launch of a vertical skewer accessory called VertiGrille™. With skewers perpendicular to a horizontal cooking surface, VertiGrille™ adds a third dimension to cooking space and enables up to three times more food to be cooked at the same time. VertiGrille™ assembles quickly and breaks down flat for easy clean-up and storage. The all stainless-steel accessory is 100% made in USA and now available for pre-orders at vertigrille.com.

VertiGrille™ goes 3D to cook 3X more in the same space. Convection holes enable VertiGrille™ to cook evenly and without sticking.

"VertiGrille™ makes a small grill big and a big grill bigger," said Dan Fulford, Vice President of Invention City. "A typical portable grill is good for just two people. With VertiGrilles that same portable grill can now feed six."

VertiGrille's twelve skewers enable convection cooking of meat, fish, poultry, baked potatoes and vegetables. Standing meat upright allows fat to drip out while juices are retained. Basting is easy, flipping isn't required and food doesn't stick. Beyond chicken wings and racks of ribs, it can be used for beer can chicken and even function as a steamer rack for lobster tails and heads of broccoli. Heat convection, aided by holes in the bottom, promotes even cooking and the base of the grill helps to prevent burning. When assembled, VertiGrille™ is 8.5" long, 3" wide and 3.5" high. Broken down, the product dimensions are 8.5" x 3" x 0.75". Product and order information can be found at vertigrille.com.

About Invention City

Invention City helps independent inventors and companies confirm, develop, protect, license, manufacture and market new product ideas. Since 1986 products commercialized by the company have generated over $500 million in retail sales. Learn more at InventionCity.com/media.

