Invention Expert Brian Fried Offers Expertise Through Inventor Class Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic has forced many to turn ideas into reality. Brian Fried, known as the Inventor Coach, is giving away the secrets to turning ideas into products with Inventor Class ( www.inventorclass.com ).

The multi-step course is broken down into video segments totaling around 3 hours. For $997, future inventors and changemakers can access a list of educational resources and tools valued above $10K. A veteran inventor with two decades of experience to the table, Fried walks you through each step of the process from inception to manufacturing and beyond.

Course Lessons Include:

Smart Start - Potential and Opportunity

Profitable Prototypes - Bring The Idea to Life

Perfect Pitches - Get The Right Investors on Board

Making Money - Best Ways to Make Money with Ideas

Money Matters - Understand How Buyers Think

Scaling Successfully - Evaluate and Grow

Inventor Smart Resources - Tips, Tools & Resources

"I've been doing this for a long time," said Fried. "Not only creating inventions and bringing them to market, but helping others turn their ideas into a real product. This pandemic has allowed people to see opportunities for things to be better or create something that hasn't been done before. I want to make sure that no matter who you are, you know exactly how to turn that idea into a profitable product."

Who Can Take The Course?

Inventor Class is for entrepreneurs and inventors at any level. Whether you are a novice inventor or a senior citizen looking to create something new - the courses allow every user to easily digest the information and apply the tools in real-time.

"Just had my first session with Brian. And I have to say - money well spent! In my years of running around in circles and spending over 10K, not only [did] Brian tell me what to do, but he even showed me!" said one customer.

"Brian is an honest and transparent entrepreneur who efficiently provides the answers you're looking for. He is a credible resource and extremely helpful," said another business owner.

Fried's expertise comes with over 15 years of experience as a mentor to inventors, including celebrities. He is the author of Inventing Secrets Revealed and You & Your Big Ideas. A thought-leader of the industry, Fried has been featured with products on As Seen On TV, home shopping channels, catalogs, and online retailers through licensing and manufacturing. As president of his consultancy Inventor Smart, Fried aids clients through constructive feedback, product development, and more to help bring their ideas to market. The Founder and President of the Long Island Entrepreneurs Club's most recent appearance include the 2019 National Hardware Show and the 2018 Invention-Con hosted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

To start the course, please visit www.inventorclass.com .

