Inventive Sleep® Backrest Wedge Pillow from Sleep Innovator Tracy Miller Delivers on Form and Function

New Specialty Line of Multifunctional Pillows Combines Decoration with Comfort and Support

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep products innovator Tracy Miller announced today the launch of Inventive Sleep® Specialty Pillows, a unique line of multifunctional, supportive, comfortable, and decorative home décor. The first product to debut is the Inventive Sleep® Backrest Wedge Pillow, a versatile headboard sized decorative pillow designed to elevate and release pressure on the head, neck, shoulders, hips, and legs to reduce discomfort. 

The Inventive Sleep® Backrest Wedge Pillow is now available at Pottery Barn. Designed with rest, relaxation, and elevated home décor in mind, the versatile headboard sized wedge pillow features an ergonomic design that provides pressure-relieving support. Its decorative, removable cover and button-tufted design blend seamlessly with your home décor, elevating your space and delivering the perfect place to lounge. The pillow's double pocket design offers extra storage for mobile phones, digital readers, glasses, remote controls, and more.

"Instead of just adding color and texture to a sleep space with a decorative pillow, my latest line of specialty pillows delivers function, as well as design," said Tracy Miller, sleep innovator. "Consumers today want home products that combine the latest sleep technology with the most comfortable designs and fabrics. They're also looking for solutions to help them rest better – and the Inventive Sleep® Backrest Wedge Pillow was designed with that in mind. It offers strong support for lounging in your sleep space, while still bringing the highest quality design features to elevate your home decor." 

Learn more and purchase today: https://www.potterybarn.com/products/back-rest-wedge-pillow/

Tracy Miller is a trusted inventor and innovator of dynamic, technology-based, solution-driven products for the home, and founder of Inventive Sleep™. Her engaging brands are found in millions of homes and hotels across the country.

