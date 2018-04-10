Inventor Designs AUTO TABLE (TPA-2360)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Tampa, Fla., thought there needed to be a space-saving way to transport a table, so he invented the AUTO TABLE.
The AUTO TABLE ensures that a table is readily available if needed when traveling. It also offers an improved alternative to traditional folding tables. As a result, it could help to save space in a trunk or cargo area. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle and truck owners. Additionally, the AUTO TABLE is producible in design variations.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to travel with bulky folding tables in your car."
The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
