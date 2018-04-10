Inventor Designs AUTO TABLE (TPA-2360)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Tampa, Fla., thought there needed to be a space-saving way to transport a table, so he invented the AUTO TABLE.

The AUTO TABLE ensures that a table is readily available if needed when traveling. It also offers an improved alternative to traditional folding tables. As a result, it could help to save space in a trunk or cargo area. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle and truck owners. Additionally, the AUTO TABLE is producible in design variations.