Inventor Designs INSTABUY (LCC-3697)

The INSTABUY provides a simple way to purchase products advertised on television. In doing so, it eliminates the need to utilize a phone or computer to make a purchase. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers added convenience. The invention features a unique design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the INSTABUY is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design makes buying from television quick and easy."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currentlyavailable for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3697, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

