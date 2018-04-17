Inventor Designs UNCLE RUPERT'S BOTTLE (FLA-2985)

UNCLE RUPERT'S BOTTLE enables filtered water to be dispensed with or without a water cooler. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional water cooler bottles. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, UNCLE RUPERT'S BOTTLE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the water can be easily dispensed."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

