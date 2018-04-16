Inventor Develops Assistive Device for Sitting and Standing (BGF-2193)

He created a prototype for the STAND-AID to make it easier to sit down and stand up from a toilet or a chair without arms. The device stabilizes the user during up-and-down movement. This prevents slips and falls, which reduces the risk of injury. The invention is better ergonomically designed than similar products on the market. Additionally, the device features a foldable, easily portable design. The width is adjustable.

The inventor went on to say, "When a handicapped person backs up to a toilet that has a current device designed to provide assistance, the hand grips are well behind the user. Sitting using such a device turns into a controlled fall and makes standing very difficult. When a person backs up to a toilet or chair that has STAND-AID, the hand grips are directly at the person's side. Using these hand grips transfers the user's weight to the front legs for support and balance. This allows the person to sit and stand with very little effort."

