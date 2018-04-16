Inventor Develops Attractive Solution to Broken Windows (BTM-2493)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in the glass industry, I know that customers do not want to have to put up plywood to cover up a broken window because it is an eyesore," said an inventor from Laurel, Md. "For that reason, I came up with this attractive alternative to boarding up a window."

He developed the EMERGENCY GLASS to serve as an attractive covering for a broken window. The device eliminates the need to board up the window or cover it with a sheet of plywood. Thus it will not create an eyesore. The unit creates a barrier that prevents a security breach. It is easily adjustable to accommodate virtually any opening. Furthermore, the invention features a transparent design for illumination and visibility.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2493, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at
http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-attractive-solution-to-broken-windows-btm-2493-300629850.html

