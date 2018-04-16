He developed the EMERGENCY GLASS to serve as an attractive covering for a broken window. The device eliminates the need to board up the window or cover it with a sheet of plywood. Thus it will not create an eyesore. The unit creates a barrier that prevents a security breach. It is easily adjustable to accommodate virtually any opening. Furthermore, the invention features a transparent design for illumination and visibility.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2493, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at

http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-attractive-solution-to-broken-windows-btm-2493-300629850.html

SOURCE InventHelp

