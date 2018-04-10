Inventor Develops Cigarette Inventory Control System(CPC-295)

"I developed my invention due to personal experience. I run a gas station and face the problem of inventory variation. This control system will help keep track of individual packs of cigarettes more effectively and efficiently," said the inventor. The ELECTRONIC DISPLAY FOR CIGARETTE COUNTER eliminates the need for manual counts. It provides a more accurate count to aid in inventory control. This will, in turn, prevent an establishment from running out of a particular brand/variety of cigarette. It is adaptable for use in a variety of displays of this nature.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-295, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-cigarette-inventory-control-systemcpc-295-300625946.html

SOURCE InventHelp

