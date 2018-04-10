"Like many of my ideas, this one just came to mind. This device will allow individuals to protect themselves by warding off attackers and thus preventing personal injury," said the inventor. The STUN PHONE provides a mobile communication device and self-protection device in one unit. It spares a person from having to carry around a second device. This cell phone will ensure one's personal safety. It could be carried discreetly yet immediately available if needed. Finally, in use, it will not cause permanent harm to an attacker.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-510, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-dual-purpose-cell-phone-hun-510-300625955.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

