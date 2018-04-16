Inventor Develops Enhanced Golf-Club Grip BMA-5081

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that traditional grips were too difficult and time-consuming to be installed easily," said an inventor from Lynn, Mass. "To solve this problem, I came up with an enhanced grip that can be installed on a club in just a fraction of the time."

He created a prototype for the EZ GRIP for quick and easy installation. The design allows grips to be changed without the normal hassle and frustration. It also eliminates the need to have a professional install new grips. The grip can be changed conveniently on the course mid-game, if needed. Furthermore, the invention features a universal fit usable with any new or existing club.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
