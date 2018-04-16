He created a prototype for the EZ GRIP for quick and easy installation. The design allows grips to be changed without the normal hassle and frustration. It also eliminates the need to have a professional install new grips. The grip can be changed conveniently on the course mid-game, if needed. Furthermore, the invention features a universal fit usable with any new or existing club.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5081, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at

http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-enhanced-golf-club-grip-bma-5081-300629847.html

SOURCE InventHelp

