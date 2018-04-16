He developed the REMOTE LUGGAGE to make it easier to transport luggage while traveling. The design eliminates the physical stress and strain normally involved in hauling a suitcase around. This saves time and effort. It also reduces stress and fatigue when going on trips. The invention provides an alternative to conventional luggage. In addition, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-enhanced-luggage-all-1350-300629851.html

SOURCE InventHelp

