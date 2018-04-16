Inventor Develops Enhanced Luggage (ALL-1350)

News provided by

InventHelp

14:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew tired of having to lug heavy suitcases and bags around the airport," said an inventor from Atlanta, Ga. "I thought that there had to be a quicker, easier, less strenuous way to haul my luggage around, which led me to develop this enhanced suitcase."

He developed the REMOTE LUGGAGE to make it easier to transport luggage while traveling. The design eliminates the physical stress and strain normally involved in hauling a suitcase around. This saves time and effort. It also reduces stress and fatigue when going on trips. The invention provides an alternative to conventional luggage. In addition, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-enhanced-luggage-all-1350-300629851.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

15:00 ET Relocatable Power Outlet Invented (OCM-1234)

14:30 ET Puzzle-Creating Machine Invented (BTM-2505)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Inventor Develops Enhanced Luggage (ALL-1350)

News provided by

InventHelp

14:45 ET