PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As we all rake leaves, we have to walk backward while pulling them into a pile," said an inventor from Kathleen, Ga. "We have to turn to see where we are going and often end up walking into the leaf pile or tripping over tree roots. I thought that there had to be a better way to rake leaves and other debris. This led me to invent a rake that pushes rather than pulls leaves. Its concept is based on a farmer's field rake in which the tines give a little to kick leaves and debris forward."
He developed the RHINO RAKE to push and shovel leaves using a forward sweeping motion. The design eliminates the need to use a rake to pull leaves toward oneself. This enables the user to see where he or she is going by ending the need to walk backwards while raking, which minimizes the risk of trips and falls. The rake is thus designed to enhance personal safety while doing yard work. Additionally, the tool makes it easier to rake leaves into a pile for easy collection and disposal. The leading edge of the rake (the rhino nose) can be used to plow under a pile of leaves, by raising the handle slightly, to push the pile forward if needed.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1409, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-enhanced-yard-rake-all-1409-300629772.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article