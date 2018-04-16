Inventor Develops Enhanced Yard Rake (ALL-1409)

He developed the RHINO RAKE to push and shovel leaves using a forward sweeping motion. The design eliminates the need to use a rake to pull leaves toward oneself. This enables the user to see where he or she is going by ending the need to walk backwards while raking, which minimizes the risk of trips and falls. The rake is thus designed to enhance personal safety while doing yard work. Additionally, the tool makes it easier to rake leaves into a pile for easy collection and disposal. The leading edge of the rake (the rhino nose) can be used to plow under a pile of leaves, by raising the handle slightly, to push the pile forward if needed.

