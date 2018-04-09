Inventor Develops Exercise Device for Household Pets BMA-5064

He developed the PLAZER PET LIGHT to provide exercise for pets while the owner is away from home. The unit keeps pets active and engaged. This helps to make pets happier and more content. It also is designed to curtail weight problems in pets. The device can be set up in any room. Additionally, it offers added peace of mind to pet owners.

