"I was inspired to develop my idea after purchasing a bracelet that ended up being too big for my wrist. I wanted to keep the charm but change the chain," said the inventor. The JEWLETS provide wearers with versatile and fashionable accessories. In addition, they provide an ornate addition to a wearer's jewelry collection. They will garner attention with their eye-catching and attractive designs. These accessories will offer the perfect gift idea, especially to individuals who appreciate novel jewelry.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-927, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-interchangeable-line-of-jewelry-lax-927-300629817.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

