Inventor Develops Lawn and Garden Storage Bags (DPH-253)

"I was inspired to develop my idea after seeing lawn and garden bags on the curbs of neighborhoods. They are unpleasant looking and can make a mess. My invention provides a more effective and efficient way to collect lawn debris," said the inventor. The PACK-N-COMPRESS BAGS function as lawn and garden receptacles that will minimize spills and a mess. In addition, it will preserve organic material so it can be used as compost at a later time. The sealed design prevents insects from entering and infesting the bag. These bags will improve the overall efficiency of a landscaping project.

