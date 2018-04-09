Inventor Develops Protective Covering for a Remote Control (AUP- 895)

He created a prototype for the patent pending REPROC to protect a remote control from damages. The device keeps the remote from breaking if dropped. This saves the user from having to purchase new remotes as often, which helps to reduce expenses. The accessory offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it features durable, yet lightweight construction.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP- 895, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.

