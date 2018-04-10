"I was inspired to develop my invention due to my travels and love of photography. I personally wanted something to take to the beach that would protect my camera from sand. I also wanted to be able to take photos underwater," said the inventor. The TREK TECH protects the camera from indoor and outdoor elements while in use and makes the case waterproof. In addition, it will prevent scratches from forming upon the exterior of the camera. Even further, it provides shock-absorption, should the device fall to the ground. These protective features will prevent a camera owner from having to purchase a replacement due to damage. Finally, this accessory will ensure a camera remains in good working condition for many years. It is adaptable for use on various makes and models of digital cameras.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan SALES office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3001, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-protective-digital-camera-case-mtn-3001-300625947.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

