She created a prototype for the PAGE FLIPPER to provide a faster way to flip through stacks of paper. The unit makes it easier to sort papers. The accessory eliminates the need to lick fingers in order to separate papers. This offers a more hygienic and sanitary alternative. Additionally, the device saves time and effort, and puts an end to hassles and frustrations.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NWO-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-quick-paper-sorter-nwo-147-300625909.html

SOURCE InventHelp

