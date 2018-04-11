Inventor Develops Shaving Accessory for Added Ease (DPH-289)

He developed the RAZOR+WAND to provide a more convenient way to shave legs. The unit also makes it easier to shave other hard-to-reach areas of the body. The design eliminates the need to bend over, and it saves the user from having to stretch or strain. The accessory is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility. Furthermore, the invention is also usable to scratch the back conveniently or put on a shoe.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-289, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

