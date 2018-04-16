Inventor Develops Special Signaling System for U-Turns (LAX-934)

He developed the SAFE TURN FOR EVERYONE to signal to other motorists that the driver is about to make a legal U-turn. The system ensures that everyone on the roadway is aware of the driver's intentions. This enables motorists to take evasive action in order to avoid striking the vehicle making the U-turn. The invention helps to reduce the incidence of collisions, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. Additionally, the system is adaptable for use with new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

