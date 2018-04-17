"I was caught in a traffic jam and needed relieve myself. Unfortunately, I was alone and could not leave my car. I developed my invention to help in these types of situations," said the inventor. The PORTABLE POTTY enables a traveler to discreetly and safely urinate within a motor vehicle. It helps prevent physical discomfort and repeated stops at highway rest areas. By eliminating these unscheduled stops, travel delays will be prevented. Ultimately, this portable urinal will allow a driver to feel much more comfortable while traveling.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-932, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-take-along-vehicle-potty-lax-932-300629921.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

