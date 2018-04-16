He developed the SHEER REFLECTIONS to offer a more effective way to display advertisements on a vehicle. The display captures the attention of other motorists and passersby. It brings attention to a business, product or service. The invention is designed to be dynamic and engaging. It is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles. Furthermore, the display allows for customized advertisements to suit individual business needs.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1399, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-versatile-advertising-for-vehicle-use-all-1399-300629901.html

SOURCE InventHelp

