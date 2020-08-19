Inventor of HVLS Fans Improves Options for Building Automation

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroAir Technologies is excited to announce the launch of two new features for AirLynk Smart Controls: Local Override and Dual Control. These new features will allow customers unlimited flexibility in how they integrate the operation of their HVLS fans into their BMS (Building Management System). The official launch date for the new feature was Aug. 18, 2020.

The new AirLynk Smart Control features (Local Override and Dual Control) are just two of many new innovative features and products MacroAir plans to introduce in the coming months. MacroAir differentiates itself from other brands through one simple purpose, improving the quality of life for everyone. The MacroAir product team acted upon feedback from end-user customers, dealers, and vendors to identify unmet needs for customers using a wide range of BMS options. Both new AirLynk options are compatible with many of the most popular BMS protocols (e.g., BACnet, Modbus, Lon works). MacroAir will make an aggressive training schedule available for dealers and installation teams in how to properly specify, sell, and install the AirLynk Smart Control in relation to these new features.

A list of primary functions for each option are detailed in the table below:

Local Override Option Dual Control Option Allow local user to control speed and direction via override panel for each fan (BMS override). Provides local user to control up to 30 fans from one panel (in addition to BMS control).



BMS controls speed and direction when set to Auto Mode. Provides local naming, grouping, and password protection for local control.



Reverts to last known command from BMS when set back to Auto Mode. Reverts to last command from local user, BMS or VNC enabled smart device.

About MacroAir Technologies – MacroAir invented and patented HVLS fans in the 1990s and has continued leading the market through engineering excellence and continuous innovation. MacroAir products are unparalleled in craftsmanship, quality, and reliability. All MacroAir products are proudly made here in the USA by USA employees of all backgrounds. MacroAir is committed to improving the quality of life … for everyone, everywhere.

