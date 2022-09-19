Inventor of the Year Awarded to Developer of Phexxi®

-- Dr. Donald Waller Honored by University of Illinois Chicago --

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences (OTCPK: EVFM) is pleased to congratulate University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Professor Emeritus Donald Waller, Ph.D., on his recognition as Inventor of the Year for his role in developing novel therapeutics for the improvement of women's health, including Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate).

"The driver behind this innovation was to provide women with more control and more options for safely preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections," Dr. Waller said. "We started by looking at natural defenses — both against pregnancy and against pathogens, such as gonorrhea and other STIs. We found that many of the mechanisms that allow sperm to penetrate the egg parallel the ability of pathogens to infect cells."

Phexxi, the first innovation in the contraceptive category in decades, was approved by the FDA in 2020 for prevention of pregnancy. Since Phexxi's initial launch, over 100,000 women have been prescribed Phexxi by nearly 21,000 health care providers.

In October, Evofem expects top-line results from its registrational Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the vaginal gel for two potential new indications – prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. Positive study outcomes would enable regulatory submissions and potential approval for prevention of these sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in 2023.

Preliminary CDC data for 2021 show that infections with these STIs continued to increase during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no signs of slowing.

Over 1.6 million cases of chlamydia were reported. Chlamydia usually has no signs or symptoms, and most cases are identified through preventive care visits. Therefore, CDC notes it is likely chlamydia was disproportionately affected by reduced screening during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in undiagnosed infections.

Reported cases of gonorrhea increased for the eighth consecutive year to 700,000. In 2020, about 50% of all gonorrhea infections were estimated to be resistant to at least one antibiotic.

"Dr. Waller has dedicated his research career to developing innovations that provide women with more control and more options for safely preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to him for this much deserved recognition." said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem.

