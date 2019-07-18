Inventor Receives Patent on Smartphone Camera that "Looks" Through Walls

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent inventor Peter Lablans received US Patent 10,354,407 entitled 'Camera for Locating Hidden Objects' which is assigned to Spatial Cam LLC. The patented camera, when pointed at a walled structure, is able to show images of objects and persons inside the walled structure, such as a building. A person, discussing the invention with Lablans remarked: "Great, just what I need, another attack on my privacy. Does it use X-rays?"

Peter Lablans explains that this is not an assault on privacy but rather a technical solution to a serious problem. The problem being that it is very difficult to determine what and who are in a randomly selected space. It is already possible to track a specific object based on its GPS data. Lablans previously obtained US Patent 9,736,368 for an invention that guides a user of a camera to an object with known GPS coordinates.

However, it is difficult to easily determine what is in a randomly selected space, even if GPS coordinates of objects are available. Lablans' invention is a camera in a smartphone that (when pointed at a structure) calculates the geographic coordinates of the structure as a "search volume." A search in a database finds objects identified as being inside the "search volume." Images of those objects or persons are stored in the database and are displayed on the camera screen. It may give the eerie impression of a camera "looking through walls." And in a way it does, but only if geographic tracking is enabled. And so: No, X-rays are not used.

In practice, the invention allows to identify persons or objects in a building or vehicle in for instance emergency situations. The invention also enables easy inspection of buildings, vehicles and containers. Continuing patent applications related to this subject matter are being filed.

The newly issued patent is part of a portfolio of Intellectual Property related to "intelligent cameras" which is believed to be an important differentiator in the rapidly saturating market for smartphones. Find more at www.spatialcam.com.

About Spatial Cam LLC

Spatial Cam LLC is a New Jersey based Intellectual Property (IP) company. It owns IP developed in the field of Intelligent Camera Technology. The IP is available for licensing. Please contact Peter Lablans at 218360@email4pr.com or phone 201-882-4402 for more information.

SOURCE Spatial Cam LLC

Related Links

http://www.spatialcam.com

