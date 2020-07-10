SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simenona Martinez has released a book highlighting much of her scientific research entitled The Studies & Innovations of Simenona Martinez. It is a must read for anyone with interests in the field. Simenona's book is a refreshingly original take on innovation, and it displays her vision of possibilities for the next wave of tech. Simenona is at the forefront of cutting edge scientific and technological advancements, and the book is full of relevant findings and information.

The Studies & Innovations is a compilation of reports, essays, and plans ranging from behavioral science, psychology and politics, to mobile and information technology, emergency response and government affairs. Readers are sure to be intrigued and impressed by Simenona's latest release, as she delves into a vast realm of ideas and fields, and gives us insight into how a genius brain truly works.

Simenona is an entrepreneur with her hands in a variety of fields. She is the founder and president of Sioni Academy , which focuses on developing self-esteem and self-confidence in children. Her production company, Sioni Entertainment , is known for producing documentaries and public service announcements for various charity and non-profit organizations. In addition, she is the creator and CEO of Certainly Her Magazine , which is an online resource that focuses on empowering women.

Simenona is also the owner of Scigenity Tech , which specializes in cutting edge advancements in the field of technology. In 2018, she also established Anonemis Research, an R&D firm that focuses on scientific discovery in a variety of subjects. Her companies are all subsidiaries of her holding company Anonemis, LLC.

In addition to science and innovation, Simenona is also well known as an actor and singer-songwriter. Most notably, she was on the Disney Channel and WB, and has released several albums, including her 2018 LP, Equilibrium. She is also an accomplished artist, with nine published books of art. She has published a total of 14 books since 2018.

Simenona grew up in San Francisco, California, where she was inspired by the tech boom of Silicon Valley. She is of Arawak Native American, Irish, Italian, Serbian, Israeli and Black background, and she has made it her life goal to inspire others, specifically other young girls and women who aspire to have careers in science and technology.

