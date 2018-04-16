Inventors Develop Modified Extension Ladder (KOC-713)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Chillicothe, Ill., have developed the patent-pending ROOF LADDER, a modified aluminum extension ladder design.

"During our career as a firefighter and home inspector, we have learned how dangerous it is to work on roofs without secure footing. Our invention will make working on a roof safer," said the inventors. The ROOF LADDER permits the ladder to be more easily sized to the roof in question. It provides a better overall level of coverage. Its design features will provide the user with increased safety and productivity. It will easily move along the surface of a roof, and thus may reduce the risk of damage to roofing materials. This modified ladder is adaptable for use on roofs of various pitches.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-713, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

